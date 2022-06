Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announces pregnancy; Shares photo from hospital | See post

New Delhi: Actor Alia Bhatt, on Monday, announced the news of her pregnancy with a special post on her Instagram account. In the picture, the actress can be seen in a hospital with Ranbir Kapoor, wearing a cap. She can be seen smiling and looking at the monitor, during her ultrasound, which is covered with a heart emoticon.

Sharing this post, Alia captioned, ‘Our baby ….. Coming soon’ followed by a heart and sparks emoji. Along with this, she shared another post of a lion family, where the lioness can be seen nudging the lion and the cub is looking at them, indicating that the couple’s little cub is on its way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ??? (@aliaabhatt)

Soon after Alia shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with their wishes and reactions, as fans weren’t expecting this news from the couple so soon. Many big Bollywood celebrities also poured wishes to them.

‘Oh my my Congratulationsssss’ Actor Rakul Preet Singh commented on the post. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented, ‘Congratulations Mama and Papa lion’. Karan Johar commented, ‘Heart is bursting’, followed by three heart emoticons.

The celebrity couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years at Ranbir’s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. Just after two months of their marriage, the couple have treated their fans with such a big surprise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the ‘Highway’ actor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ along with Ranbir Kapoor. The ‘Rockstar’ actor on the other hand, will be next seen in ‘Shamshera’ with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022.