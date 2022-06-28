Navi Mumbai International Airport named after DB Patil; CM Thackeray

Shiv Sena leaders from Navi Mumbai and Raigad said that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stated that it was Eknath Shinde who insisted on the name Bal Thackeray when they met with him on Tuesday to discuss naming the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after local leader DB Patil.

The PAP leaders claimed that Thackeray had promised to honour DB Patil with the airport’s naming. Nearly two years ago, after CIDCO approved a resolution proposing Bal Thackeray as the airport’s name, the naming debate got underway. Several protests were organised by BJP leaders who charged Thackeray with preferring his father’s reputation while ignoring DB Patil’s sacrifice of his life for the benefit of the public.

‘The CM has said that he had no objection to DB Patil’s name for the airport. The resolution has been passed only by CIDCO and not the assembly and hence he will ensure that a resolution is passed in the assembly to name the airport after DB Patil,’ Dwarkanath Bhoir, a leader of the Shiv Sena in Airoli, stated.