Germany seeks to increase the appeal of shares, startups, IPOs, and SPACs

The plans to boost start-up and growing company access to financing and to attract more investors to Germany’s financial markets were unveiled on Wednesday by the ministers of finance and justice.

The plan includes provisions to enhance the tax-free allowance for employee share ownership to 5,000 euros from 1,440 euros and to reduce the minimum capital requirement for an IPO from 1.25 million euros to 1 million euros ($1.05 million).

‘Millionaires shouldn’t invest in securities. For millions of individuals, securities are something to consider,’ Christian Lindner, the finance minister, stated at a press conference.

Lindner continued, ‘We aim to make Germany the top place for start-ups and growth firms. “That is why we are facilitating equity capital raising and enhancing access to the capital market.’

In Germany, there is still an almost ‘erotic attachment with paper,’ according to Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, and the legal structure for share ownership should be digitalized as well.