British Prime Minister states that China must be held accountable for its pledges to Hong Kong

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the United Kingdom would do all possible to keep Beijing accountable for democratic rights obligations made 25 years ago when Hong Kong was returned to China.

Johnson claimed that China had broken its promise to uphold a “One Country, Two Systems” arrangement agreed to as part of the accord that ended British colonial control in 1997.

Britain has been particularly critical of a 2020 national security bill and electoral amendments that it claims threaten Hong Kong’s freedoms and autonomy.

‘On the 25th anniversary of the handover, we simply cannot ignore the fact that Beijing has been failing to comply with its duties for some years now,’ Johnson stated in a video message.

‘It’s a condition of affairs that jeopardises both Hong Kongers’ rights and freedoms, as well as the country’s continued progress and prosperity.’

To commemorate the occasion, China’s President Xi Jinping is visiting Hong Kong, his first trip outside of mainland China in more than two years.