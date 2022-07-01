History and Importance of National Postal Workers Day

Every year on July 1st, the United States celebrates National Postal Worker Day to honour the dedication and hard work of postal workers. The purpose of the holiday is to thank them for their commitment to service and to celebrate them. By timely delivering the mail, men and women in postal services strive relentlessly to promote comfort and effective communication.

Prior to the development of the internet and telecommunication, people’s only means of contact were through the mail. It was the postal workers who made sure that communication did not break down despite adverse weather or any other catastrophe. Always on schedule, the letters and packages were delivered.

In 1997, the inaugural National Postal Worker Day was observed. An employee appreciation day was observed by a postal service in the Seattle area. The postal workers in the United States accomplished a fantastic feat on that day.

In order to deliver a full load of letters and packages, around 4,90,000 postal workers walked an average distance of 4 to 8 miles. Every doorstep received delivery of the mail and parcels. Since that time, National Postal Worker Day has been observed annually to honour the dedication and hard work of postal workers.

The globe has adopted cutting-edge technology and new communication methods as a result of rapid technological advancement. In the midst of this, National Postal Worker Day inspires us to value the most traditional form of communication.

Workers in the postal departments were no less than corona warriors during the COVID-19 outbreak. They actively participated in the fight against COVID-19 by distributing masks and hand sanitizers, carrying COVID-19 testing kits, raising awareness of the infection, and more.

Because online shopping has become a popular alternative for many of us, National Postal Worker Day is also a special occasion to express gratitude to all delivery professionals in addition to postal department employees.