Judith Chemla posts upsetting images of injuries sustained as a result of spousal abuse: ‘I have so much proof,’

On Sunday, the French actress Judith Chemla posted images of domestic violence to her Instagram account. She said that the horrific photos depict injuries her daughter’s father caused a year prior.

‘A year ago, I regarded myself as malformed,’ Chelma wrote. ‘My face was wounded, blue, and I had purple under my eye. I realised I could no longer hide my face when I glanced in the mirror a year ago.’

Her face is covered in red and purple bruises in the photos, which were taken at various times. According to FranceInfo (cited by Deadline), Judith was dating the director Yohan Manca, who received an eight-month term for domestic violence.

‘I have so much evidence that he continues to try and harm me… What must it take for him to leave me alone? Really go to jail? He will still play the victim with my daughter and she will suffer from not seeing her father. That I keep this to myself? He will still feel above the law and will continue to complain and challenge court decisions with his 5-year-old daughter, whom he sees as a normal father who he is not. He will continue to believe that he is able to pressure me and bully me morally,’ Chemla added.

She is best known for films like ‘Camille Rewinds’, ‘A Woman’s Life’, ‘C’est la vie !’, among others.