Concerned over appointment of judges, Aurangabad Bar Association write to Center.

The Aurangabad Bar Association has sent a letter to Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju detailing the dire situation brought on by the Bombay High Court’s dearth of judges, which is the highest court in Maharashtra. ‘The situation is extremely grim, alarming and if continued any further, it would threaten the very survival of the higher judiciary in India. It is not possible to reverse the situation unless immediate steps are taken by the central government under your stewardship.’

The association has also urged its members to initiate protests against the high court judge nomination if the central government does not quickly implement the collegium’s recommendations.