Hearing on maintainability of Gyanvapi lawsuit to be held tomorrow

Tomorrow, hearings in the Gyanvapi case will resume in a Varanasi district court. The masjid committee will continue to argue that the Hindu petitioners’ requests for the right to worship are maintainable. The Anjuman Intezamia mosque committee’s defence is expected to make its case until July 12.

The masjid committee’s lawyer, Abhay Nath Yadav, is expected to provide legal explanations and precedent rulings in support of the maintainability of the Hindu petitioners’ right to worship claims.

The committee has maintained in its filing that the petitions submitted by Hindu women devotees seeking the right to daily worship at the Shringar Gauri Shrine and to tear down a portion of the Masjid to rebuild the temple are not maintainable in accordance with the 1991 Places of Worship Act.