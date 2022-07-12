Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline shuts down amid Russia’s German suspicion

Berlin: A major natural gas pipeline from Russia to western Europe shut down Monday for annual maintenance as Germany prepared to give nod for 10 coal-fired power plants to restart because of concerns that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia and is Germany’s main source of Russian gas. Gas is usually sent onward to other countries, as well.

The line is scheduled to be out of action until July 21 for routine work that the operator says includes ‘testing of mechanical elements and automation systems. The operator’s data showed the gas flow dropping as planned Monday morning. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline transports 55 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year of gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

German officials are suspicious about Russia’s intentions, particularly after Russia’s Gazprom last month reduced the gas flow through Nord Stream 1 by 60%. Gazprom cited technical problems involving a gas turbine powering a compressor station that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

German politicians have dismissed Russia’s technical explanation for last month’s reduction in the gas flowing through Nord Stream 1, saying the decision was a political gambit to sow uncertainty and push up energy prices. Canada said over the weekend that it would allow the part to be delivered to Germany, citing the ‘very significant hardship’ that the German economy would suffer without a sufficient gas supply.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s energy and foreign ministries said the return of Nord Stream 1 turbines ‘is adjusting the sanctions regime to the whims of Russia’. In his nightly video address Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy predicted Russia would act again to cut off its supply of natural gas to Europe ‘at the most acute moment’.