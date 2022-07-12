On 75th anniversary of Independence Day, Kejriwal govt to illuminate secret historical sites in Delhi with tricolour.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence, the Kejriwal government in Delhi will illuminate hidden historic places throughout the city with tricolour lights. The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) cares for the majority of Delhi’s monuments, however the Delhi government also looks over 71 historically significant monuments.

These monuments are being repaired by the Delhi government. To highlight their historical importance and raise awareness of them, they will organise a variety of cultural events. Following an evaluation of the monuments’ current conditions, it was decided that the Deputy Chief Minister will shortly pay a visit to them to inspect the ongoing conservation efforts at the historic locations.

Historical monuments in Delhi represent the evolution of the nation over time. These very significant historical buildings have been neglected for a very long period, which has done a lot of harm to them, according to deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

‘The Delhi government is ensuring that each of the monuments under its responsibility gets a facelift as soon as possible without tampering with the essence of history associated with it. This will help generations to understand our history in a better way,’ said Manish Sisodia during a meeting with officials.