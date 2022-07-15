Donald Trump’s ex wife Ivana Trump passes away

Washington: Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former US President Donald Trump passed away on Thursday. The 73-year-old was found dead at her home at 10 E. 64th St. in Manhattan at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday, The New York Post reported citing police sources. As per the reports, she suffered cardiac arrest and was dead by the time paramedics arrived.

Ivana Trump is the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump. ‘Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a caring mother and friend’, Eric Trump said in a statement announcing her death. ‘She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren’, he added.

‘I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City’, the former president wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. ‘She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life’, Trump said.

Ivana Trump told Vanity Fair in 1988 that ‘Donald calls me his twin as a woman’ and often referred to the former president as ‘The Donald’. Following the couple’s divorce, she told Oprah Winfrey in a 1992 interview that ‘I will not let men dominate me anymore’, New York Post reported. She later went on to marry twice after Donald Trump. First to Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli in 1995, whom she divorced two years later, and again in Rossano Rubicondi in 2008.