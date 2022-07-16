Donald Trump’s peculiar eating habits.

Strange eating habits of Donald Trump

The previous president of the United States of America is an intriguing character with a number of peculiarities. He is well renowned for taking chances and has never hidden his passion for cuisine. Donald Trump, a former US president, is known for having a contentious personality and some odd eating habits. Here are some of his peculiar eating habits, which are somewhat strange.

Consuming too much diet coke

The former POTUS is someone who likes his ‘diet coke’ a lot. As per New York Times (NYT), Donald Trump can consume as many as 12 cans of Diet Coke in a day. As per a report in Hollywood Life, Trump is a germaphobe and his love for diet coke is so much so that during the pandemic, he once asked his drink to be presented in a certain way and the pouring involved seven steps. He also had a red button in his Oval Office which he would press down whenever he felt like drinking his soda.

Lover of unhealthy food

Trump adores things like potato chips, oreos, burgers, pretzels, and fried chicken and is a huge fan of junk eating options. According to the New York Times, the White House dinners served throughout Donald Trump’s presidency included well-done steaks and bacon chunks, as well as gravy and a dessert with an additional scoop of ice cream.

Weakness for McDonald’s Big Mac

His greatest weakness is the “Big Mac from McDonald’s,” according to his first wife Ivana Trump (who passed away yesterday), who stated this in an interview. According to Let Trump Be Trump a book by Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, the former US President would always order “two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted”.

loves ice cream the size of Mount Fuji

According to a tweet from the NYT Tokyo Bureau Chief in 2019, Trump attended the Imperial Banquet where ice cream in the shape of Mt. Fuji was served.

Enjoys hard steak with ketchup

Trump enjoys eating his steak extremely well-done, according to one of his regular butlers who spoke with The Washington Post. The steak would be the “rock” on the platter, in his own words, because it was so perfectly cooked. The odd thing about this man’s steak consumption is that he enjoys eating it with ketchup.