Ather Energy launches Ather 450X Gen 3 in India: Features and price

Mumbai: India based electric vehicle company, Ather Energy launched its updated third-generation 450X electric scooter. The Ather 450X Gen 3 is priced at Rs 1.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).

Deliveries will begin on July 20, 2022. The scooter is offered in white, space grey and mint green colours.

The Ather 450X Gen 3 is powered by a 3.7 kWh battery pack. The engine will give a range of 105 km on a single charge. Other features include wider rear tyres, 2GB RAM for the instrument console, new aluminium mirrors and side step.