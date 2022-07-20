Margaret Alva says, Elections don’t frighten me, MPs’ trust will help build united India

Margaret Alva, the vice presidential candidate for the opposition, said on Tuesday that she does not fear elections because winning and losing are aspects of life, but that she will be able to bring people together and create a strong and unified India with the support of parliamentarians from all parties.

She remarked in a statement following the filing of her nomination papers for the vice presidential election on August 6 that the opposition uniting to support her candidature ‘is a metaphor of the reality that is India.’

‘We come from various corners of this great country, speak different languages, and follow different religions and customs. Our unity, in our diversity, is our strength.’ ‘We fight for what is important to us: to uphold the pillars of democracy, to strengthen our institutions, and for an India that is ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha’, that belongs to each and every one of us. An India where there is respect for all,” she said.

Alva (80) expressed her gratitude on being chosen as the joint opposition’s vice presidential nominee for the Republic of India.