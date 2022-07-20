Three Gulf bound flights to Kannur re-routed, landed at Kochi airport

Nedumbassery: Three flights bound for Kannur International Airport were rerouted and landed at Kochi due to bad weather. Air India Express’ Muscat-Kannur and Go First’s Abu Dhabi-Kannur and Dubai-Kannur were the flights rerouted to Kochi on Tuesday.

Later, they flew to Kannur when the weather cleared. Meanwhile, travellers expressed strong dissatisfaction when the Go First Dubai flight was delayed to leave Kochi. The flight was delayed as the crew, including the pilots, had left as their duty time had ended. The flight resumed its journey later with a new crew.