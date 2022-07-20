DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKeralaLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Three Gulf bound flights to Kannur re-routed, landed at Kochi airport

Jul 20, 2022, 11:00 am IST

 

Nedumbassery: Three flights bound for Kannur International Airport were rerouted and landed at Kochi due to bad weather. Air India Express’ Muscat-Kannur and Go First’s Abu Dhabi-Kannur and Dubai-Kannur were the flights rerouted to Kochi on Tuesday.

Later, they flew to Kannur when the weather cleared. Meanwhile, travellers expressed strong dissatisfaction when the Go First Dubai flight was delayed to leave Kochi. The flight was delayed as the crew, including the pilots, had left as their duty time had ended. The flight resumed its journey later with a new crew.

Tags
shortlink
Jul 20, 2022, 11:00 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button