Nationalized bank launches WhatsApp Banking services: Know how to use it

Mumbai: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has launched its WhatsApp Banking services. The new services were launched to make banking easier for its customers. SBI customers can get their Account Balance and view Mini Statement on WhatsApp.

SBI WhatsApp Banking services will be available to customers when they send a message saying ‘Hi’ on the number 919022690226. State Bank of India will also offer WhatsApp-based services to its credit card holders through the platform under the name of SBI Card WhatsApp connect.

Here is how to use this service:

If you have not registered your account, you need to provide your consent first to get SBI banking services on WhatsApp with the number provided by the bank. An unregistered customer will receive the following message: You are not registered for SBI WhatsApp Banking services. To register and provide your consent for using these services, kindly send the following SMS WAREG A/c No to 917208933148 from your Registered Mobile No with the Bank. You can view the detailed T&C for these services on bank.sbi

Step 2: Once you have registered, type ‘Hi’ SBI on the number +919022690226 or reply to the message you have received on WhatsApp saying “Dear Customer, You are successfully registered for SBI WhatsApp Banking services.”

Step 3: Once you have sent your message, you will receive this reply:

Dear Customer,

Welcome to SBI Whatsapp Banking Services!

Please choose from any of the options below.

1. Account Balance

2. Mini Statement

3. De-register from WhatsApp Banking

You may also type your query to get started.

Step 4: Choose from options 1 or 2 to check your account balance or get a mini statement of your last five transactions. You can also choose Option 3 if you want to de-register from SBI WhatsApp Banking.

Step 5: Your account balance or mini statement will be displayed as per your choice. You can also type in your query if you have any.