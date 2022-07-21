These 5 super foods will improve sex drives

Food plays an important role in improving sex life of human. A study conducted by Mail Aging in Massachusetts found that there is a link between cholesterol and unsaturated fat and erectile dysfunction. Other studies have found that eating a Mediterranean diet—mostly vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and healthy fats (such as olive oil)—may prevent erectile dysfunction.

Here are some foods that can help improve sex

Banana: Bananas are rich in energy-boosting B vitamins and testosterone-producing enzyme Bromelain. In addition, bananas contains a lot of potassium, a nutrient necessary for muscle contraction.

Strawberry: Strawberries contain minerals like potassium, magnesium, vitamin C, and zinc, which help in improving libido in both men and women. Being high in vitamin C, it can help increase sex drive, increase blood flow, and reduce tension and anxiety.

Watermelon: Research shows that L-citrulline, found in watermelon, can help reducing erectile dysfunction. Eating watermelon can increase blood circulation to the penis. Watermelon contains lycopene, which is beneficial for heart health.

Dark Chocolate: Dark chocolate contains significant amounts of antioxidants, among other heart-healthy benefits. Dark chocolate is helpful in improving sex drive.

Beetroot: Beetroot is rich in potassium. It increases blood flow to the genitals. Beets are rich in nitrates, which help maintain healthy blood flow throughout the body.