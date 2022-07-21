Union government reveals number of Indians who gave up their citizenship in last 3 years

New Delhi: The Union government has released the number of Indians who gave up their citizenship in last 3 years. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai released the number in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee touches record-low

As per the data provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, around 3,92,643 Indians have given their citizenship in the last 3 years. They took citizenship in over 120 countries. Of these, 1,70,795 people took up American citizenship, 64,071 took up citizenship in Canada, 58,391 in Australia, 35,435 in the United Kingdom, 12,131 in Italy, 8,882 in New Zealand, 7,046 in Singapore, 6,690 in Germany, 3,754 in Sweden and 48 in Pakistan. Nityanand Rai said this as a written reply to a question raised in the Lower House of the Parliament .