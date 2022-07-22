National Film Awards will be announced today.

In order to present its findings regarding the 68th National Film Awards, a 10-member jury chaired by director-producer Vipul Shah met with Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday morning. The prizes will be presented this evening in a ceremony in the nation’s capital that will take place after a two-year hiatus because to the COVID pandemic.

Speaking about the awards to ANI, Thakur said, ‘I want to congratulate all the jury members and all those people whose work was reviewed and would like to congratulate those recipients who will be awarded with the National Film Awards. A word of appreciation for everyone who has done an outstanding job.’

‘I am happy that this year we will be having the 68 National Film Awards because we were unable to hold the awards for two years because to COVID,’ he continued.

Filmmaker Dharam Gulati, national award-winning Bengali actor Sreelekha Mukherjee, film maker GS Bhaskar, A Karthikraaja, VN Aditya, Viji Thampi, Sanjeev Rattan, S Thangadurai, and Nishigandha are among the jury members in addition to chairwoman Shah.

According to sources, more than 295 movies made it to the elimination round, and the jury has now watched 66 movies in the feature segment.

Producer-director Vipul Shah told ANI, ‘It has been heartening to see the kind of response that was received and the number of films that we got to see. And these were very difficult COVID times during which these films were either made or being made.’

Chitrartha Singh, who is in charge of the non-feature jury, said, ‘It is remarkable to see the quality of content that has come forth, especially from locations like the north-east. We were able to review close to 140 non-feature films, including documentaries.’

Journalist Anant Vijay serves as the category chair for the best writing on film.