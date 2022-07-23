30-week-pregnant rape victim permitted to abortion by Kerala High Court.

On Friday, the Kerala High Court permitted the medical abortion of a minor rape victim’s 30-week pregnancy. The court expressed its concern about the rising number of child pregnancies when making these rulings. The petitioner, who is the victim’s parent, was given permission by the court to have the pregnancy terminated in a government hospital.

The petitioner was also directed by the court to file an appropriate undertaking authorising them to perform the procedure ‘at her family’s risk.’ ‘The incredulous but harsh truth is that the girl is impregnated by her sibling, who is also a minor,’ the court stated in the order.

Single Justice Bench According to VG Arun, it is time for authorities to examine the sexual education being taught in schools.

Court further noted that ‘the easy availability of pornography on the internet can mislead the juvenile minds of youngsters and give them wrong ideas. Educating our children about the safe use of the internet and social media is absolutely essential. The educational machinery of the State has fallen woefully short in imparting the required awareness to young children about the consequence of sexual overtures.’