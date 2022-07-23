Commodity Market: Gold price surge sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher sharply in the Kerala market. Gold price is climbing up for the second day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,520, higher by Rs 400 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 320 per 8 gram. In the last two days, price of the yellow metal climbed by Rs 720 per 8 gram.

Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927. In Delhi, gold is priced at Rs 50,620 per 10 grams. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,620 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,400.