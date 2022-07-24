Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,520 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price surged by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

Gold price today in Chennai for 24 carat (10 grams) is Rs 52,285 while the 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 47,927. In Delhi, gold is priced at Rs 50,620 per 10 grams. The rate of Gold for 24 carat (10 grams) in Kolkata is Rs 50,620 while 22 carat (10 grams) is Rs 46,400.