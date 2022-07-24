Know the health benefits of sex

Sex is not just about physical intimacy. Sex helps in strengthening the emotional bond between the two partners. Sex also provides many physical and psychological benefits. Studies show that sex strengthen bonds between partners to preventing prostate cancer.

Know about some health benefits of sex:

A recent study revealed that men who have sex more than twice a week are less likely to have a heart attack than men who have sex at least once a month.

Studies show that having sex not only improves mood but also reduces stress.

During sex, the level of the hormone oxytocin increases five fold. These endorphins reduce pain.

Sex helps people sleep better. The hormone prolactin, will give good sleep. Prolactin is a hormone that makes the sleeping pill beneficial.

Sex can help prevent diseases like prostate cancer in men. Men who ejaculate more than 20 times a month have a lower risk of prostate cancer than others. Studies show that any type of ejaculation, including intercourse, masturbation, and sleep ejaculation, is beneficial.

Sex helps regulate the levels of hormones like estrogen and testosterone. When these hormones are imbalanced, conditions like heart disease and osteoporosis occur.