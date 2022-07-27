Asus launches new gaming laptops in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Taiwan-based, multinational computer hardware and consumer electronics company, Asus launched new gaming laptops in the Indian markets. They are available for purchase on Asus online store, Amazon, Flipkart and other offline retail stores.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is priced at Rs. 2,49,990. The Asus ROG Flow X16 is priced at Rs. 1,71,990. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is priced at Rs. 1,46,990 and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 will cost Rs. 1,57,990. The Asus ROG Flow X13 has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,21,990.

Asus Rog Flow X16 specifications: Asus ROG Flow X16 has Windows 11 Home operating system and features a 16-inch Quad-HD+ ROG Nebula touch screen display with a 165Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision HDR. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. The device support Ray Tracing technology for improved graphics. It packs 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of NVMe storage. It has a 90Wh battery, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 specifications: The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU paired with up to AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU. The laptop is equipped with 1TB of PCIe SSD storage and 8GB of DDR5 RAM. It features a 14-inch ROG Nebula display with a 16:10 aspect ratio of up to 500 nits. It runs on Windows 11 Home.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, and ROG Flow X13 specifications: The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 and ROG Flow X13 are powered by Ryzen 9 6900HS processor along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. They run on Windows 11 Home.