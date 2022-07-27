Pleas against anti-money laundering law; Supreme Court’s order today

Today, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) will be the topic of a decision from the Supreme Court on a number of arguments. The ruling by the three-judge bench of AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravi Kumar is expected to have an impact on a large number of opposition figures, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, who are being probed by the primary investigative body.

The Supreme Court stated on July 15 that its decision on the reasons against the Prevention of Money Laundering Act’s (PMLA) provisions is ‘almost ready.’ The petitions are concerned with how the 2002 Prevention of Money Laundering Act should be construed.

A number of petitions challenging specific provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act were already on hold pending the supreme court’s decision (PMLA). Among the petitioners are Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, and politician Karti Chidambaram.

The petitions raised a number of issues, one of which was the lack of a method to start the investigation and summoning, as well as the fact that the accused was not informed of the information in the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

Ms. Mufti has challenged Section 50’s legality as well as any subsidiary sections of the 2002 Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to Section 50 of the PMLA, any person may be called to provide evidence or provide papers by the ‘authority,’ which are officers of the Enforcement Directorate. All people who have been summoned are obliged to respond to inquiries and provide the papers required by the ED officers; otherwise, they risk PMLA penalties.