Chhattisgarh govt to purchase cow urine for pest control products

Chhattisgarh government is to start purchasing cow urine from cattle-rearers which will be utilized to make pest control products, an official stated.

The programme, under which the government would purchase cow urine at a minimal cost of Rs 4 per litre, will be introduced by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. According to the official, the programme will be introduced at the Hareli festival, which will be held in the hamlet of Karsa in the Patan block of the Durg district.

Additionally, in Raipur, the sale of cow urine will begin at a ‘gauthan’ (livestock shelter) in the villages of Badgaon and Navagaon (L), both in the Abhanpur and Arang blocks.

The flagship ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’, which also involves buying cow manure, was introduced two years ago with the intention of boosting the rural economy and providing income to cattle-rearers and organic farmers. Under this programme, the livestock keepers get paid Rs 2 per kg of cow manure.

The state’s adoption of organic farming is encouraged by the large-scale production of organic manure from the bought dung, which farmers utilise in their fields.

‘After the successful implementation of the cow dung procurement scheme, the government has decided to purchase cow urine. The purchased urine will be used in making pest control products and ‘Jeevamrut’ (liquid organic fertilizer)’, the official said.

By making organic pesticides readily available to farmers at affordable costs, the programme intends to reduce the use of costly chemical pesticides while simultaneously promoting organic farming in the state.

‘In the last two years, the state government has procured cow dung worth over Rs 150 crore, and the self-help groups (SHGs) have produced from it over 20 lakh quintals of vermicompost, super compost, and super plus compost’, he added.