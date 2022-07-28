Germany to set gas tax on customers in order to help struggling importers

Germany plans to impose a charge on all gas consumers beginning Oct. 1 to assist suppliers dealing with rising gas import prices, according to a draught bill released on Thursday.

The charge attempts to spread the additional expenses of replacing Russian gas across all consumers while also preventing gas traders from going bankrupt.

The charge will apply to households and industrial consumers with long-term contracts and will be in effect until the end of September 2024, according to the document. Gas importers will have to suffer higher expenses until the charge takes effect.

The fee benefits struggling importers, like Uniper, Germany’s largest user of Russian gas, which received a state bailout last week, and EnBW’s gas company VNG, the second-largest.

The fee, according to German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, would range from 1.5 and 5 euro cents per kilowatt hour (Kwh), with the funds available to all enterprises who need to substitute Russian gas.