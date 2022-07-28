Germany’s solar power boom is hampered by red tape and hesitant citizens

In the wake of an extraordinary supply problem, two German renewable companies hope to create one of the country’s largest solar parks among undulating hills in the eastern district of Barnim to boost energy security.

However, the project confronts a slew of obstacles, even as Russia, on which Germany has relied for decades, decreases gas supply, prompting fears of a total shutdown.

Although the renewable companies Notus and Boreas overcame the municipality’s objections last month, which had postponed it for 18 months, they still require approval from some 30 public organisations, any of which can send reservations on the proposal, which would then have to be altered.

Industry insiders say federal action is needed to remove local barriers to investment in solar, in much the same way as has happened for wind energy, and smooth the path to achieving a more ambitious goal on photovoltaic (PV) energy agreed by Germany’s parliament this month.

The overall aim is that Germany should cover 80% of its electricity from renewables by 2030, up from a previous goal of 65% and a 41% share in 2021.

‘The less time solar enterprises spend on paperwork, the more solar systems they can install in the coming years,’ said Carsten Koernig, president of Germany’s solar power association. He advocated for reform to reduce bureaucracy and for clear timetables to speed up decision-making.

Permitting and planning procedures have resulted in projects of comparable scale taking an average of ten years to begin in Barnim’s home state of Brandenburg.

After overcoming initial opposition, the Barnim project is advancing quite quickly by German standards, but it must maintain the support of the municipal authorities who have the last say.

A representative for Germany’s economy ministry, which oversees energy concerns, stated that the government was aware of the potential need for more action.

‘We recognise that the high PV expansion targets constitute a difficulty. As a result, we will regularly monitor the progress of the solar parks and, if necessary, consider additional steps,’ Reuters was informed by a representative.