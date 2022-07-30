DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Nuh Police arrests one more accused of Haryana DSP murder case

Jul 30, 2022, 06:42 am IST

In connection with the murder of DSP Surendra Singh of Haryana, another accused was arrested. Mushtaq alias Mangal Putra Nawab, a Pachgaon native, was named as the accused.

 

In relation to the alleged murder of Tawadu DSP Surendra Singh, who was crushed by a truck in Nuh district, 12 persons have been arrested thus far. Surendra Singh was killed on July 19 when a truck he signalled to stop hit him while he was looking into illegal stone mining. He was found dead in an open dumpster

