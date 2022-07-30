Nuh Police arrests one more accused of Haryana DSP murder case

In connection with the murder of DSP Surendra Singh of Haryana, another accused was arrested. Mushtaq alias Mangal Putra Nawab, a Pachgaon native, was named as the accused.

In relation to the alleged murder of Tawadu DSP Surendra Singh, who was crushed by a truck in Nuh district, 12 persons have been arrested thus far. Surendra Singh was killed on July 19 when a truck he signalled to stop hit him while he was looking into illegal stone mining. He was found dead in an open dumpster