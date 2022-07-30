Turkey claims Germany lost impartiality while mediating between Ankara and Athens

According to Mevlut Cavusoglu, the foreign minister of Turkey, Germany has recently lost its objectivity in its capacity as a mediator between Turkey and Greece and Cyprus.

In regards to the east Mediterranean and the Aegean, Cavusoglu stated, ‘We want Germany to continue its impartial posture.’

Germany and other third nations shouldn’t be used as propaganda and provocation tools, especially by Greece and the Greek Cypriot side.

At a press appearance in Istanbul with her German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, Cavusoglu said Berlin must listen to all viewpoints objectively.