5 people including woman arrested with MDMA, sex toys from Pandalam hotel

Pathanamthitta: Police on Saturday arrested five persons, including a woman, for selling party drug MDMA and sex toys from a hotel room in Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district. The narcotics were seized from Riverwalk Hotel, near Manikandan Althara in Pandalam, on Saturday afternoon by a District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) team led by Narcotics Cell Deputy Superintendent of Police K A Vidyadharan.

The DANSAF squad recovered 154 grams of MDMA and sexual paraphernalia from the hotel room. According to police, this was the biggest drug-racket hunt in southern Kerala. The DANSAF team launched the hunt based on a tip-off received by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Swapnil Madhukar Mahajan. The arrested are Shahina Pallikal of Kollam, Rahul (Monai) of Adoor, Aryan of Peringanad, Vidhu Krishnan of Pandalam and Sajin of Kodumon. Shahina and Monai apparently booked a room at the hotel on Friday evening. Some clients had reportedly visited them.

Police confirmed that all the accused are drug dealers and that the MDMA was brought from Bengaluru. The plan was to smuggle the narcotics to the hotel room in Pandalam before sale. The accused said that Shahina was brought along to avoid suspicion. MDMA or methyl?enedioxy?methamphetamine is commonly known as ecstasy or molly.