Kalamassery bus burning: Thadiyantavida Nazeer, Sabir Buhari sentenced to 7-years imprisonment, Rs 1.75 lakh fine

Kochi: The special NIA court in Kochi declared the quantum of punishment on Monday, for three convicts who damaged a Tamil Nadu government bus, in protest against the arrest of PDP chairman Abdul Nasar Madani in 2005. Thadiyantavida Nazeer and Sabir Buhari were sentenced to seven years in prison. Another convict in the case, Thajudin was sentenced to six years in prison. Thadiyantavida Nazeer has to pay a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh. The others are required to pay a fine of Rs 1.30 lakh.

Kannur native Thadiyantavida Nazeer alias Ummer Haji, Sabir Buhari and Thajudin were convicted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the NIA special court Ernakulam. They have been convicted under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121) and UA(P) Act sections 16(1) (b) (related to terrorist act) and 18 (conspiracy). All three confessed to having committed the crime before the court. Another convict Paravur native K A Anoop was sentenced to six years of rigorous imprisonment earlier.

The NIA Special Court Ernakulam convicted the three in the Kalamassery bus burning case in support of their demand to release Madani, who was detained in Coimbatore Jail then. The NIA said investigations have established that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the first week of September 2005 to wage war, strike terror, and damage government property in retaliation to the continued detention of Madani. After thorough investigations, NIA filed chargesheet against 14 accused persons on December 17, 2010, in the case. One of the accused in the case died.

As per the case, the accused had assembled at the Aluva Masjid on September 8, 2005, to ‘chalk out their plan at the instance and instigation of accused Majid Parambai and Sufia, to set fire to a Tamil Nadu government-owned bus’. Six of the accused, including Nazeer had boarded a bus from Ernakulam while Thajuddin, Nazar and Anoop, three other accused, waited on three motocycles at Kalamassery. As the ill-fated bus reached near the Kalamassery Municipal Office, one of the accused pointed a gun at the driver and asked him to drive it to an isolated area near the HMT Colony. Once the passengers were asked to step down, the accused burnt the bus by setting on fire cotton waste soaked in petrol and fled. The NIA in its chargesheet filed on December 17, 2010 had named 13 accused. In July 2021, the NIA Special Court sentenced one of the accused KA Anoop to six years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs. 1,60,000.