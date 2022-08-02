Roads and Transport Authority announces new initiative for getting drivers’ licences

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced a new initiative for getting drivers’ licences in the emirate. RTA launched the ‘Click and Drive’ initiative. The new initiative will digitize the entire process, including a first-of-a-kind mobile eyesight testing service in the region.

RTA informed that the new initiative helped in achieving 92% of the digital transformation. It reduced the average service delivery time by 75% (from 20 to 5 minutes). Service procedures were reduced to 7 steps from 12 and this has saved customers’ time and effort. The initiative achieved high-performance indicators such as increasing customer satisfaction from 93% to 97%, improving the service delivery period from 87% to 97%, easing the use of service from 88% to 94% and enhancing the accessibility of service from 90% to 94%.