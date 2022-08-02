Yasin Malik ends hunger strike after 10 days

Yasin Malik, the leader of the Kashmiri separatist movement, ended his 10-day hunger strike in Tihar Jail on Monday night after learning that his requests had been conveyed to the appropriate authorities, according to prison officials. After the Center rejected his request to be allowed to physically appear in a Jammu court hearing the Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case in which he is an accused, Malik started an indefinite hunger strike on July 22.

The 56-year-old leader of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is currently in prison for life in a case involving funding for terror. According to the officials, he has deferred his hunger strike for two months at the request of Sandeep Goel, Director General of Delhi Prisons. According to a senior jail official, the DG assured Malik that his demands had been referred to the proper authorities, and he would be informed of their decision.

‘On my request, convict Yasin Malik, who was on hunger strike in Tihar Jail since July 22 has today (Monday) evening, discontinued his fasting,’ Goel said. Following a change in blood pressure, Malik was taken to the RML hospital in this city last month. Upon his release from the hospital, he refused to eat anything.

The separatist leader was taken to the jail’s Medical Investigation (MI) room where he was receiving IV fluids, according to the officials. The separatist leader is kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell at Tihar’s prison number 7. Malik had sent a letter to the hospital’s doctors stating that he did not want to get treatment.