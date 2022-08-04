Schedule of Asia Cup 2022 announced

Mumbai: Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the schedule of upcoming Asia Cup cricket tournament. Asian Cricket Council President Jay announced the schedule. Sri Lanka was selected to host the cricket event and later it was moved out of the island nation due to ongoing economic crisis. UAE will host the mega cricket event.
Asia Cup will begin on August 27 in the UAE. The final will be played on September 11. The tournament includes a total of 13 matches and will be played over a period of 16 days. India will face Pakistan on August 28 in a Group A clash at Dubai.
Asia Cup 2022: Full schedule:
1. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Group B match – August 27, Saturday
2. India vs Pakistan – Group A match – August 28, Sunday
3. Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Group B match – August 30, Tuesday
4. India vs Qualifier – Group A match – August 31, Wednesday
5. Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – Group B match – September 1, Thursday
6. Pakistan vs Qualifier – Group A match – September 2, Friday
7. B1 vs B2 – Super 4 match – September 3, Saturday
8. A1 vs A2 – Super 4 match – September 4, Sunday
9. A1 vs B1 – Super 4 match – September 6, Tuesday
10. A2 vs B2 – Super 4 match – September 7, Wednesday
11. A1 vs B2 – Super 4 match – September 8, Thursday
12. B1 vs A2 – Super 4 match – September 9, Friday
13. Final (1st Super 4 vs 2nd Super 4) – September 11, Sunday
The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September.
The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QfTskWX6RD
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2022
