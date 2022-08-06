Japanese companies develop heat protection equipment to ‘beat the heat’

Tokyo: Global warming is a grave concern around the globe. This makes summers around the world much hotter than they should be. In Tokyo, different companies are slowly and steadily developing heat protection equipment and are coming up with a variety of ideas, and some has already hit the headlines.

The ‘equipment’ is a jacket that looks like an ordinary suit jacket from the front. However, there is something which makes it unique. This jacket has two fans installed in the back. Takaya Motoyama, official, Chikuma said, ‘It is made of two sheets, the outer surface and the lining, and air flows through it and the wind blows out through the mesh. With fan clothing having the image of a hard worker, I hope the general user pays more attention to it more’. ‘Clothes with patterns give a cool look to the jacket. These prints are developed using special printing technology and contain a cold element called xylitol’, Chikuma added.

Momo Shirota, Liberta, said, ‘Contact cooling technology is bringing to user coolness when he wears it but afterwards its coolness is not kept. It is a disadvantage of it. So, we developed the technology of cold-sensitive printing to provide a cool feeling continuously. This technology will keep you cold while you’re sweating, and it’s a new and sustainable technology, so we’re planning to sell it’.

Heatstroke is a serious problem during the summer season in Japan. The watch-type sensor is designed to set an alarm by detecting core body temperature before getting heatstroke. Takeshi Anzai, Biodata bank, said, ‘The fundamental countermeasure against heat stroke is to detect the core body temperature and grasp the situation. Currently, the heat wave is coming in Europe and around the world. In the future, we believe that countermeasures against the heat will be required around the world’. The problems created by global climate change are being solved by introducing carbon-neutral strategies and products like these that can help citizens beat the heat.