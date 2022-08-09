After explosives found in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, NIA filed chargesheet

An accused person was named in a charge sheet filed by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Monday in connection with the discovery of explosives, bombs, weapons, and ammunition at a property in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas. A special court in the Jagaddal police station area of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate received the chargesheet.

Namit Singh has been charged with violating sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act as well as section 25 (1B) of the Arms Act. The anti-terror investigation agency initially registered a case on March 12 and updated it on April 8.

Investigations have shown that Namit Singh was violating the terms of the Explosive Substances Act of 1908 and the Arms Act of 1959 by stockpiling explosives, weapons, and ammunition with the intent to threaten human life.