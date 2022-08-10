75 years of independence: Iconic moments from Indian sports – 1952 Olympics hockey gold

Olympic hockey gold for India in 1952

India won the Olympic Hockey Championship on July 24, 1952, maintaining their global dominance in the process. In the final, which was held at the Helsinki Olympic hockey ground, Finland, it comprehensively defeated Holland by a score of six goals to one.

The Indian centre forward Balbir Singh, who scored five goals, enjoyed a personal victory in the game.

Balbir and captain K.D. Singh ‘Babu’ expertly carried out a carefully planned strategy for the Indian forward line.

The Dutch decided to match polish with polish and science with science in the second half after being severely outmatched in the first half when their aggressive tactics failed to produce results.

Their single goal of the game, scored by inside-left R.T. Esser, came as a direct result of this change in style of play. His shot was equally impressive as Babu’s.

Five thousand delighted onlookers rose to applaud loudly when the final whistle blew, celebrating India’s fifth consecutive victory.

M. Desai, the then-Indian ambassador to Finland, and his wife watched the game.

The band began playing India’s National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, when the flags of India, Holland, and Britain were raised.