These habits may hurt your sex life

Several research studies found that several factors play an important role in the deterioration of men’s sexual performance. Sexual stamina can decrease in men due to many reasons. Decreased sexual stamina leads to lack of energy and erectile problems.

Sexual problems in men often lead to an unsatisfying sex life. Men of all ages face many sexual problems like erectile dysfunction, low sex drive. If left untreated, their impact increases with age.

Stress: Stress can cause various health problems. Studies say that stress plays an important role in the decline of interest in sex. Often, sexual relations between partners are greatly affected due to ‘stress’ or mental pressure. It can be work related or household related.

Also Read: Know the link between sex and urinary tract infections

Oxidative stress caused by factors such as pollution, cigarette smoke, and a diet high in sugar and fat can have a negative impact on sperm production and quality.

Smoking: Smoking has been found to affect many aspects of sperm health, including reduced sperm count, reduced sperm motility, and sperm shape.

Alcohol: Alcohol directly affects male fertility. It reduces libido and lowers testosterone levels. It affects the quality of sperm.

Obesity: Obesity is always dangerous for men. It can affect your testosterone levels and change the composition of sperm cells. As per American Urological Association, fat men suffer from erectile dysfunction.

Being overweight lowers testosterone levels and causes general inflammation in the body. Obesity can damage blood vessels due to associated hypertension, diabetes and inflammation.