The French government to give $4,073 to assist people to purchase an e-bike

France has developed a novel solution to lessen the number of polluting vehicles on the road. According to The Times, citizens can now trade in their cars for up to €4,000 (about $4,073), which they can use to purchase an electric bike. The significant incentive encourages individuals to use active transportation in addition to lowering pollutants. Each member of the family may use the plan.

According to the new regulations, low-income households in metropolitan areas with low levels of emissions are eligible for grants up to €4,000. The amount of direct subsidies for the purchase of conventional and electric bikes will depend on family size and income. The Socialist-Green council of Paris provides up to €500 to any resident for the purchase of an electrically assisted bike.

Although the Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany are still well ahead of France in the e-bike adoption rate, France has been attempting to encourage more people to have one. By 2024, the government wants to increase the percentage of people who ride bicycles in the country from the current three percent to nine percent. The Netherlands has a staggering 27% in this category.