Indian Railways announces special train: Details

New Delhi: The North Eastern Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has announced a special train on the Gorakhpur- Jammu route. Train number 05097 Gorakhpur-Jammu Tawi Special Train will be operated from Gorakhpur for a single journey on Friday, August 19. This train will reach Jammu via Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab.

Also Read: Oppo launches new smartphone: Details

The train will have a total of 21 coaches, including 4 general second class, 11 sleeper class and 4 of air-conditioned third class.