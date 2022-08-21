‘CM chair for sale,’ Karnataka Congress criticises government.

The war of words has intensified as Karnataka’s Assembly elections draw near thanks to a spate of accusations and speculations in the political sphere. The most recent incident came to light after the Congress claimed that the chief ministerial position in the BJP was ‘for sale’ for a hefty amount and that the party would replace its leadership before of elections, a tactic that the BJP used in some of the states.

According to Congressman BK Hariprasad, the chief minister’s chair in Karnataka is up for sale for 2,500 crore. The Congress leaders BK Hariprasad and Siddaramaiah should refrain from making such statements and should be more responsible, according to Karnataka minister Prabhu B Chauhan.

He added that political figures like BK Hariprasad, a parliamentarian, must use caution when making statements. ‘All this speculation is baseless and no such talks or development will happen in Karnataka. Basavaraja Bommai is doing good and he’ll remain as CM in whose leadership BJP will fight next assembly elections,’ Chauhan said.