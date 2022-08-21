New ‘viral infection’ reported among Kerala children; Tomato-flu

Following Monkeypox, the Indian state of Kerala has reported a viral infection known as ‘tomato-flu.’ According to reports, children under the age of five are more likely to contract this rare viral infection. Only a few hundred cases have been reported so far, and the flu is not considered life-threatening. Taking a cue from the Covid-19 outbreak, the Kerala administration is taking every precaution to prevent further outbreaks of the virus.

Tomato flu is the name given to the disease because it causes an eruption of red and painful blisters all over the body that gradually grow larger in size. The blisters are the same colour and shape as a tomato. This viral infection has symptoms similar to corona, such as fever, fatigue, and body aches. Notably, some covid patients also reported skin rash and allergy symptoms. Tomato flu is being referred to as an ‘aftereffect’ of chikungunya or dengue fever in children rather than a contagious viral infection.

Children infected with tomato flu exhibit symptoms similar to chikungunya, such as high fever, rashes, and joint pain. The infection could also be a variant of viral hand, foot, and mouth disease, a common irresistible illness that primarily affects children aged 1 to 5 and immunocompromised adults. Tomato flu is a self-limiting disease with no specific treatment available as of yet.

On May 6, 2022, the tomato flu was discovered in the Kollam region of Kerala. Over 82 children under the age of five have been reported to have flu symptoms up to this point. Anchal, Aryankavu, and Neduvathur are also affected areas in Kerala.

Tomato flu, like other types of viral flu, is highly contagious. As a result, the patient must be isolated. Isolation should be followed for 5-7 days after the onset of symptoms to prevent the spread of infection to other children or adults.