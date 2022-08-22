‘Moscow car bomb attack’ prompts Ukraine to prepare for intensified attacks!

Ukraine is preparing for an increase in Russian missile assaults to coincide with its independence day on Wednesday. For four days starting on Monday, large gatherings are prohibited in Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had issued a warning overnight on Saturday, saying Russia may try to do something ‘particularly cruel’ this week.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in the death of Darya Dugina, the daughter of political analyst Alexander Dugin. A former Russian Duma member expelled for anti-Kremlin activities who is now based in Kyiv claimed that the attack was carried out by an unidentified group of Russian partisans. On Sunday night, the country’s military forces issued a warning, claiming that Russia had restricted airspace over Lipetsk, Voronezh, and other locations.

Moscow might exploit the Moscow car bombing incident as yet another justification for intensifying its attacks on Ukraine. Ilya Ponomarev stated that the National Republican Army, an underground organisation operating inside Russia, was responsible for the tragic blast. The car bomb was dubbed ‘an assassination attempt’ by prominent Russian hawks who blamed Kyiv for it and demanded that the Kremlin retaliate by targeting Kyiv-based government officials.

If the vehicle bombing is unquestionably related to the war, it will be the first time since February that the carnage unleashed on Ukraine has reached the Russian capital, affecting the family of a Kremlin supporter near one of Moscow’s most affluent neighborhoods. Kyiv categorically denied the allegations. ‘Ukraine has absolutely nothing to do with this because we are not a criminal state like Russia, or even a terrorist state,’ says Mykhailo Podolyak, a Zelenskiy adviser.

How Kremlin will react depends on whether this is a genuine opposition movement or a complicated conspiracy of smoke and mirrors. He is known for adopting an extreme right-wing perspective on Russia’s place in the world, and has been called a ‘Russian fascist’ and a well-known conspiracy theorist. His daughter was killed instantly five minutes later when a bomb detonated in the vehicle she was operating.

It has been claimed that he aided the Russian president’s expansionist foreign policy. However, many insiders claim that Dugin had little authority over the Kremlin, leaving it unclear how much influence he had over Putin. According to Alexander Bastrykin, director of Russia’s main federal investigative body, the bombing was ‘premeditated and of a contract character’.