Teen girl’s body with neck injuries found in UP: Police

On Saturday, police in the Maharajganj district found the body of a teenage girl with injuries to her neck in Bari village, which is within the jurisdiction of Ghughli police station.

The alleged victim, who was 18 years old, had been taking computer classes at a district centre in Inderpur Chauraha. The girl, who left her home on Saturday at 12:30 pm to attend lectures at the institute, was found dead in an orchard at around 1:30 pm, according to her relatives.

‘The girl was killed with a sharp edged weapon and injury marks were present on her throat. Police is trying to find out the cause behind the murder,’ Dr. Kaustubh, SP of Maharajganj, stated. Her bicycle, sandals, and bag were found by police some distance from the body.

Police have launched an investigation and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.