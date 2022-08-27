Vivo launches Vivo Y02s: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo launched its Vivo Y02s in the Philippines. The handset is priced at PHP 6,499 (roughly Rs. 9,250) for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. It is available for purchase in two colours: Flourite Black and Vibrant Blue. Vivo hasn’t revealed any information about the phone’s India availability.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y02s runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. it features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) Halo Full View IPS LCD display. The display gets Eye Protection Mode and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The smartphone packs a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera paired with f/2.2 aperture lens for selfies and video calls at the front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.