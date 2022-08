Asia Cup 2022: India to face Pakistan today: Possible playing XI

Dubai: In cricket, Team India will face arch rivals Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022 today evening. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium at 7.30 PM Indian Time.

Also Read: Days after being dropped from BJP parliamentary board, Gadkari says ‘One should never indulge in use and throw’

Predicted XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dahani