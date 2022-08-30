Honor launches 2 new 5G smartphones: Details

Mumbai: China based smartphone makers, Honor launched two new smartphones- Honor 70 5G and Honor X8 5G- in the UK. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Honor 70 5G has been priced at GBP 479.99 (roughly Rs. 45,300). The handset is currently available in Crystal Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colours. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Honor X80 5G has been priced at GBP 229.99 (roughly Rs. 21,700). It is currently available in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colours.

Honor 70 5G specifications: The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 70 5G runs on Android 12-based Magic UI 6.1. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and Adreno 642L GPU. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution, 20:9 screen aspect ratio, and up to 120Hz refresh rate.The handset equips a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, AGPS, OTG, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, compass, in-display fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor. The phone packs a 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

Honor X8 5G specifications: The smartphone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU. It runs on Android 11-based Magic UI 4.2 and sports a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display with 720×1,600 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 16.7 million colours. The handset has a triple rear camera setup and an 8-mgeapixel selfie camera at the front. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and NFC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W charging support.