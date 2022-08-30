Jharkhand leader accused of torturing tribal woman, making her lick toilet suspended by BJP

After being accused of assaulting her housekeeper, Seema Patra has been suspended by the Jharkhand BJP. For torturing the tribal woman while she was working as a housemaid at Seema Patra’s house, charges have been filed. Sunita, the maid, was allegedly forced to clean the toilet with her tongue.

The wife of former IAS officer Maheshwar Patra, now suspended BJP leader Seema Patra, is charged with torturing Sunita for the past eight years. A tribal woman named Sunita has several wounds all over her body. She claims that Seema Patra used to use hot items to burn her.

Ayushman Patra, Seema Patra’s son, tried to protect the maid and told his friend Vivek Baske about the happenings at home. Sunita was saved with his help after she at last told Vivek about her ordeal.

At the Argoda police station in Ranchi, the police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) in line with the relevant sections of the SC-ST Act, 1989 and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The incident has since taken a political turn, with the Congress calling for harsh punishment for the accused.