Know who has more sexual desire men or women: Tips to increase sex drive

Research studies claim that women have the same sex drive as men. Studies carried among men and women had revealed this. As per researchers, a Women’s sex drive fluctuates due to many factors. From hormonal changes to pregnancy to chronic illnesses, a lot can define a women’s libido and how they react to sexual desires. Female sex drive is also influenced by social and cultural facts.

Sexologists claim that following some simple tips will increase sex drive in women. Here are they:

Know your body: Knowing one’s own body will make sex life more attractive. Never worry about your body and try to love your body. The way you feel about your body affects the way you feel about sex. An unhealthy diet and lack of exercise may cause you to have a poor self-image. These things can discourage you from having and enjoying sex. You can boost your self-esteem and your sex drive by shifting the focus from your flaws to your attributes.

Find out what kind of sex you enjoy: As per studies, only 15% of women always want to have sex. 30% like to be kissed and touched by men., These acts will ignite sexual drive in them.

Reduce stress: Stress reduces sexual drive and desire. So to have a beautiful and healthy sex life one must reduce stress.

Find what excites you: One must have a clear understanding of what excites him or her. Watching porn vides, or watching other people having sex can trigger emotions in you.